May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 74-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.