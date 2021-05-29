May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.