May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Low around 75F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Monday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Beatrice, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.