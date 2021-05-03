 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News