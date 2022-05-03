This evening in Beatrice: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
