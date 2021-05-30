May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.