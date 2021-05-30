Beatrice's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. T…
Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 50-degree low is forec…
Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today…
Today's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today.…
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 64F. Winds…
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
For the drive home in Beatrice: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low…