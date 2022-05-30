 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

