Beatrice's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
