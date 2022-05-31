May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.