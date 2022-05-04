 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

