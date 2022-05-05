May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.