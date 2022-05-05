This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
