May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.