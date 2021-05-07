May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.