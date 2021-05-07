Beatrice's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beatrice's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. T…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Today's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 d…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
This evening in Beatrice: A few clouds. Low 42F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60…