Beatrice's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Beatrice community. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
