May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.