For the drive home in Beatrice: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
