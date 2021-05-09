 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Beatrice: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News