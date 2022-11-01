For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
