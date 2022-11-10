For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
