Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Friday, Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.