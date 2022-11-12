For the drive home in Beatrice: Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
