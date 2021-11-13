 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News