Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Beatrice. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.