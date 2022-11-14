Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.