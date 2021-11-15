This evening in Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…
Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today.…
Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expec…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today.…
Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…