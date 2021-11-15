Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.