For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
