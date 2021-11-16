 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Beatrice Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News