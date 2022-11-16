Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Beatrice Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.