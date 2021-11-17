Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.