Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.