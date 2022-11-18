Beatrice's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
