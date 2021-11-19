This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 35F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
