Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.