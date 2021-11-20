For the drive home in Beatrice: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 …
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Beatrice. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …