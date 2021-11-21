This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
