Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

