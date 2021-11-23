Beatrice's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
