 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News