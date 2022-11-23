For the drive home in Beatrice: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
