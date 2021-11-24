Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.