Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.