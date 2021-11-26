 Skip to main content
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

