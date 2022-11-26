This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
