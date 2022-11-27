 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News