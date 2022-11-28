Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Mostly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Beatrice Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
