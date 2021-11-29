For the drive home in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
