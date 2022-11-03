Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 39F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 85% chance of rain. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.