Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.