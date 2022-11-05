Beatrice's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still warm today, but get ready for a big temperature change Friday thanks to our next cold front. Showers and storms look likely Thursday night and Friday as well. Get all the details here.
Cold and breezy Friday. Off and on rain expected as well. As temps continue to drop tonight, rain will transition to snow. See how much is expected and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Strong winds expected this afternoon with gusts around 45 mph. Still warm today and Thursday, but a cold front Thursday night will be cooling us down and bringing rain back to the area.
It won't be feeling like the first day of November this afternoon! High temps will be 20 degrees warmer than usual. Get ready for the wind to ramp up in a big way on Wednesday. Full details here.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Beatrice Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
A high chance of candy, but no chance of rain today! What are temperatures looking like for trick-or-treating? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Beatrice community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…