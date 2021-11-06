Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.