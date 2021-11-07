 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News