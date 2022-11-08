Beatrice's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Beatrice, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
